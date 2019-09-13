PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) had its price objective decreased by Imperial Capital from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ alerts:

PKD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 7,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,473. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post -9.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter worth $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter worth $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter worth $534,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.