Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 63,110 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 63,110 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Xilinx worth $92,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 67.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $972,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,680,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,950 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $214,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 24.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $411,258,000 after purchasing an additional 686,461 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 133.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 814,492 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $96,044,000 after purchasing an additional 466,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,531 shares of company stock worth $3,591,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.81.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,548. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

