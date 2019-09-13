Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 28,164 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,164 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of Church & Dwight worth $86,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,370 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 412,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 129,350 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,654.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 4,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $321,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,519.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

CHD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 115,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,057. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

