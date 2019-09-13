Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 116,407 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,407 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of D. R. Horton worth $68,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 873.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Buckingham Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 116,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

