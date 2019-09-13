Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Constellation Brands worth $104,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.10.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.97. The stock had a trading volume of 990,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,859. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

