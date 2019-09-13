Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Sempra Energy worth $80,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $142.04. 31,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $104.88 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $132.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

