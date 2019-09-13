Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $67,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Centene by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 568.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 175,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.10.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

