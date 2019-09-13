Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,054 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 102,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $77,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 186,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,873. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

