Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 55,916 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,848,292 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,916 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $107,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,537,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3,720.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 110,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $229,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $59.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.