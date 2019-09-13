Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFLY. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Shutterfly by 2.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,007,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,508,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 470,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 2,833.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,214,000.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

SFLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Aegis downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

NASDAQ SFLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.24. Shutterfly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $473.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.09 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Layney sold 21,750 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $1,099,027.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis Gregory Hintz sold 1,047 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $52,915.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,953.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,465 shares of company stock worth $1,944,431. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.