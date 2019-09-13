Pan American Silver (PAAS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS):

9/9/2019 – Pan American Silver had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.40 to $23.20. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/7/2019 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

8/30/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

8/27/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/21/2019 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

8/16/2019 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2019 – Pan American Silver had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

PAAS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.23. 4,907,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,093. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,232,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,805,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,595 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,513,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,283,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

