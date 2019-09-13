Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,991 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $57.57. 14,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $64.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

