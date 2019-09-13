Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,109 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,319 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,324 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,434 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $3,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.08. 25,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

