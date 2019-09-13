Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Shares of Lendingtree stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $320.63. 1,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lendingtree Inc has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $434.94. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 20,405 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $8,883,724.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,477.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total transaction of $312,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,016 shares of company stock valued at $11,351,290. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREE. TheStreet cut shares of Lendingtree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.