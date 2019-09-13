Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 46,961 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1,256.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 159,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132,115 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Sunday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,683.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 69,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,388. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

