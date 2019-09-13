Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 228.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

NYSE GTX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Garrett Motion Inc has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $803.67 million and a PE ratio of 3.08.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 34.50% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Garrett Motion’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.