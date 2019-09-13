Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.45. Owens-Illinois also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.52-0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

NYSE OI opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other Owens-Illinois news, Director Carol A. Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at $741,891.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.