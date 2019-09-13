Ossiam Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1,060.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,247. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

