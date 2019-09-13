Ossiam Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 119.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $235,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,857 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,188. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.02. The stock had a trading volume of 391,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $236.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

