Ossiam Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,284.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,654. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.88. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $90,510.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 166 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $27,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $1,957,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

