Ossiam Has $89,000 Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,551 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 116.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,669. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.