Ossiam Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ossiam reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,367,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $208,212,000 after buying an additional 649,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,208,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,820,000 after buying an additional 334,024 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,386.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 168,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,711,000 after buying an additional 157,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,943,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $296,031,000 after buying an additional 137,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.85.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.33. 53,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,648. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

