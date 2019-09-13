Ossiam Buys Shares of 539 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,890. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.08.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Guggenheim downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.77.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

