Ossiam Buys New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.85. 18,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

