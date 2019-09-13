Ossiam Acquires Shares of 867 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 867 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $321,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,736 shares of company stock worth $774,024. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $154.80. 358,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

