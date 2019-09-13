Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 31,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,273. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

