Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Orange were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth about $342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orange by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orange by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 342,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ORAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,458. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Orange SA has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.