Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Orange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Orange from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of ORAN stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
