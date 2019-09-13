Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Orange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Orange from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 226.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

