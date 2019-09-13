Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORMP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ORMP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,672. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 568.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard Sank bought 25,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 364,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,797.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 50,817 shares of company stock worth $164,009 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

