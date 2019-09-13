Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $57.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut Oracle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.88.

Oracle stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948,703. Oracle has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $8,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

