Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.88.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,566,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948,703. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

