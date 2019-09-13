Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OBAS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Optibase has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Optibase had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optibase stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Optibase worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

