Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.65. Opsens shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,780 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

About Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

