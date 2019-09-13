Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. 4,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,937. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

