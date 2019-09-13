Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,840 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,602,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,548,000. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CCEP traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,893. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

