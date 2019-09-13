Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $231,000 in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACG. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,363,000.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,913. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.