Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $241,000 Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TRIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. 19,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at $30,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

