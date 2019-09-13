Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,389 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

ATI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 11,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.28. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $30.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,231.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $114,470.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $222,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Longbow Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.72.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

