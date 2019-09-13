Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 228.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

ALLE traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.98. 12,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

