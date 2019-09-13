Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,648 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,038 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Republic First Bancorp worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 663.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $68,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,165,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FRBK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 2,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,250. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $247.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.