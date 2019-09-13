Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 151,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 72,686 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

MVV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,101. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $47.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

