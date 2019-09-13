Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 65.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 153,651 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,162,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,896,000 after buying an additional 1,571,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 62.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

ANDX remained flat at $$32.17 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Andeavor Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

A number of research firms have commented on ANDX. ValuEngine downgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

