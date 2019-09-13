One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 81,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 445.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,981. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $541.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. Research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

