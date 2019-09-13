Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,481,700 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the July 31st total of 3,638,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ODFL traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $173.92. The company had a trading volume of 161,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.34. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

