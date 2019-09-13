OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 40.6% in August

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the July 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in OFS Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in OFS Capital by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in OFS Capital by 380.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in OFS Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 97,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 443,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 37,916 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OFS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 64,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,724. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 98.55%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

