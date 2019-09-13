Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 200 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.00. 4,445,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

