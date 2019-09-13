Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,062 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,936 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $400,646,000.

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.29. 68,554,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,814,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.94. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

