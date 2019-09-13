Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 72,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $738.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 96.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 88.37%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 57,834 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $315,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 70,253 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $380,771.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,689 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 66,206 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.