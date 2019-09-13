Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.68

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and traded as high as $16.73. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $134.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 560.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.