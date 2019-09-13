Nxt Price Reaches $0.0132 on Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and $757,450.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037392 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, C-CEX, Bittrex, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.